Jennifer Garner Celebrates Daughter Violet Affleck’s 15th Birthday

It is a big day in Jennifer Garner’s household.

Garner, 48, appeared on Tuesday’s episode of “Today With Hoda & Jenna”. During the appearance, the “13 Going On 30” actress revealed it was her daughter, Violet Affleck’s, 15th birthday.

Jennifer Garner tells us about how she’s been spending her time cooking and being with her kids during the pandemic. She also discusses the work she has been doing with Save the Children to help feed kids in hard to reach areas. pic.twitter.com/oZCVu3AMyR — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) December 1, 2020

“My daughter is 15 today,” Garner shared. Bush Hager remarked,”What?” and Kotb said, “Wait, you have a 15-year-old?”

“Can you stand it?” the actress asked. “Can you believe little Violet Affleck, she is 15?”

When asked about dating, Garner revealed it has not been much of an issue, yet.

“All I know is she’s on Zoom school, she goes to an all-girls school,” Garner laughed. “We haven’t had to deal with that yet.”

Garner shares three children with her ex-husband Ben Affleck: daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 11, and son Samuel Garner, 8.