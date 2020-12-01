Tyra Banks Confirms Impending Return To ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Tyra Banks is cashing in on another season of “Dancing With The Stars”.

Banks, 46, announced on Monday that she will return to host the milestone 30th season of the celebrity-based dance competition series.

RELATED: Chrishell Stause And Gleb Savchenko Reunite At ‘DWTS’ Finale

“First Monday without my @dancingabc fam and I’m already missing all the dance, the glitz and the glam, and getting to play dress-up each and every week!” Banks wrote. “This first dress from finale night had me feelin’ like I was about to float away like a cloud (and trip on the stairs!!!)”

“Already can’t wait until next season where you know we will take it up 10 notches,” the supermodel continued. “Cuz that’s how we do.”

RELATED: Kaitlyn Bristowe Lands Perfect Scores During ‘DWTS’ Finale

It was announced earlier this year that Banks would be taking over for Tom Bergeron as host of “DWTS”. She made her debut for season 29 on Sept. 14.