Lil Nas X Admits He Was Ready To ‘Throw’ ‘Old Town Road’ ‘Out The Window’ Just Months After Its Release

Lil Nas X is ready to move on from “Old Town Road”.

The rapper, 21, sat down with Zane Lowe for the latest episode of his “At Home With” conversations on Apple Music and discussed his musical growth and how quarantine helped him with his music.

But Nas says is ready to say goodbye to his “Old Town Road” era: “‘Old Town Road’ didn’t stop being number one until August, I think, of 2019, and I was already ready to throw it out the window in June last year.”

RELATED: Miley Cyrus To Kick Off Lil Nas X’s ‘Holiday Plays’ Concert Series For Amazon

Photo: Apple

Adding, “And I was so ready to move on from it because of what other people were saying that I almost missed out on even bigger blessings from it.”

And now, after months of lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Nas says he’s been able to evolve.

RELATED: Lil Nas X Goes For The Biggest Last Dab Ever On ‘Hot Ones’

“I found better, healthier ways to create. Little things, like taking much more time with my lyrics and putting more into the concept of whatever the song I am making. Because I used to go to the studio, make the song, I’m out. Never go back to it, never work on it again. It worked, but it’s like, that wasn’t the move,” he explains. “If I can do that without doing that, what can I do beyond that? Another thing with quarantine I decided I wanted to do was definitely give people more of an insight of me beyond the characters I portrayed.”

Nas also teases his upcoming album, saying, “This album exuberates confidence, creativity. Just me completely stepping out of my comfort zone and saying whatever I want and giving my actual stories, giving my fans something to take from me.”

Listen to Nas’ full interview here.