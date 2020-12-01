Mandy Moore’s ‘Heart Is Utterly Shattered’ After Unexpected Death Of Beloved Dog Joni

Mandy Moore is mourning a big loss after “unexpectedly” saying goodbye to Joni, the dog that entered her life more than a decade earlier.

In a heartbreaking post she shared on Instagram, the “This Is Us” star — who’s expecting her first child with husband Tayler Goldsmith — revealed that her beloved pet had passed away.

“Last night, very unexpectedly, we lost our Joni girl. Yes, she was almost 13. Yes, she had pretty major surgery a week ago to remove a mass on her liver but she was recovering really well. Until last night,” she wrote in the caption, accompanying photos of Joni.

“I knew something was amiss when she, lifelong food-obsessed, didn’t finish her dinner and couldn’t get comfortable in bed (despite being on pain meds). My mama intuition told me to bring her in and I’m glad we did,” she continued.

Losing Joni has hit Moore hard.