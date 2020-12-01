Jennifer Lawrence Looks Almost Unrecognizable While Filming Star-Studded ‘Don’t Look Up’ In Boston

Jennifer Lawrence is back to work.

The actress was spotted filming the highly-anticipated Netflix film “Don’t Look Up” in Boston on Monday, sporting a red wig, a Michigan State University sweatshirt and grey joggers.

In the scene, Lawrence, as Kate Dibiasky, was out for a jog before getting arrested by an undercover officer.

Photo: BACKGRID

Photo: BACKGRID

Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry and Tomer Sisley also star in the flick.

The upcoming Netflix comedy, from Adam McKay, follows two low-level astronomers (Lawrence and DiCaprio) who must warn the world about a giant asteroid hurtling toward Earth.

“Don’t Look Up” is expected in 2021.