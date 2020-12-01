Alicia Keys’ ‘More Myself’ Among Most Popular Apple Audiobooks In Canada

Alicia Keys brought her vocal prowess from music to audiobooks and is still experiencing tremendous success.

Keys was one of the many authors recognized among Canada’s most-popular on Apple Books. The 15-time Grammy-winner’s audiobook More Myself ranked as one of 10 best-consumed audiobooks for English speaking Canadians.

Popular English-language books in Canada include entries from Eric Walters (Don’t Stand So Close to Me), Bob Woodward (Rage) and Brit Bennett (The Vanishing Half).

2020’s biggest news shows on Apple Podcast include familiar names like “The Don Cherry’s Grapevine” and “Coronavirus: Fact vs. Fiction (CNN)”.

You will also recognize some of the biggest overall shows of the year, such as: “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard”, “Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations” and “Canadian True Crime”.

Apple Podcast’s overall show of the year in Canada honour goes to “The Hopeful” based on Amir Omidvar leaving Iran during the revolutionary crisis in 1982.

“For 20 months after leaving his home, Amir did everything he could to cross the Atlantic ocean,” a synopsis reads. “While taking refuge in Spain, he made three failed attempts to enter the US; a fake passport in Heathrow, a Mexican jail, and a beating by customs officers in Milan — until a fourth and final attempt brought him to Canadian shores.”

“The Hopeful, at its core, is about the Canadian Dream,” it concludes. “Walk side by side with Amir through his personal journey, and hear how he persevered not only through physical obstacles, but feelings of desperation, loss, and loneliness, only to find hope and happiness in his new forever home.”

Review all the top 10 lists, including the French Canadian programs, below.

Apple Podcasts Biggest Shows of 2020 (CA)

“Call Her Daddy”

“The Daily (The New York Times)”

“Spittin’ Chiclets”

“Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard”

“Canadian True Crime”

“Stuff You Should Know”

“Unlocking Us”

“This American Life”

“Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations”

“Uncover (CBC Podcasts)”

Apple Podcasts Biggest New Shows of 2020 (CA)

“Unlocking Us”

“Smartless”

“Sofia with an F”

“Rabbit Hole (The New York Times)”

“Chasing Cosby”

“Nice White Parents”

“The Don Cherry’s Grapevine”

“The Dating Game Killer”

“Coronavirus: Fact vs. Fiction (CNN)”

“Dying for Sex”

Apple Podcasts: Our Favourites this year:

“Hustled”

“Notes from the Frontline”

“This is Not a Drake Podcast (CBC Podcasts)”

“Cityline Real on Race”

“Recall : How to Start a Revolution (CBC Podcasts)”

“History of the 90s”

“Jay de Temple Discute”

“We Are Not the Virus”

“Unreserved (CBC Podcasts)”

“More with Anna Marie (CBC Podcasts)”

“Parkdale Haunt”

“Avec son Sam”

Apple Books

Apple Books: Best books of the year Canada (EN)

Seven, Farzana Doctor

The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

They Said This Would Be Fun, Eternity Martis

Rage, Bob Woodward

Ridgerunner, Gil Adamson

Long Bright River, Liz Moore

The Roommate, Rosie Danan

Black Sun, Rebecca Roanhorse

Don’t Stand So Close to Me, Eric Walters

Little Stranger, Fred Caron

Canada (FR)

Consent, Vanessa Springora

Em, Kim Thùy

Comment devenir antiraciste, Ibram X. Kendi

La Source, Félix Séguin, Éric Thibault

Civiére 41, Catherine Cloutier-Charette

Brasiers, Marc Menard

La vie rêvée des chaussettes orphelines, Marie Vareille

La Mort ou la gloire, Nicholas Eames, Olivier Debernard

Deux fleurs en hiver, Delphine Pessin

Petit étrange, Fred Caron

Apple Books: Best audiobooks of the year (CA) Canada (EN)

Untamed, Glennon Doyle

Humankind, Rutger Bregman

The Skin We’re In, Desmond Cole

The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

The Sub-Tweet, Vivek Shraya

Missing from the Village, Justin Ling

Fair Warning, Michael Connelly

Take a Hint, Dani Brown, Talia Hibbert

Hench, Natalie Zine Walschots

More Myself, Alicia Keys

Canada (FR)

Méditer pour être heureux

Quiproquos, Malcolm Gladwell

Canot Western. Laurette Laurin

Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead

La bête intégrale, David Goudreault

Mafia, Inc, Andre Cedilot

Ghetto X, Patrice Robitaille

Pauline Marois, Élyse-Andrée Héroux

Hunger Games – La Ballade du serpent et de l’oiseau chanteur, Suzanne Collins

La mort immortell, Liu Cixin