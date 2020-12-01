Lady Celia Vestey, Prince Harry’s Godmother, Has Died At The Age Of 71

Prince Harry is mourning the loss of his Godmother, Lady Celia Vestey.

Lady Vestey’s family announced her passing to The Telegraph this week, sharing this statement: “Celia Elizabeth SRN BA. Died suddenly, but peacefully, on Saturday, Nov. 28, aged 71 years. Adored wife of Sam. Much loved mother of William, Arthur and Mary and loving Granny of Ella, Frankie, Sam and Cosima.”

RELATED: Prince Harry And More Celebs Support New Conservation Streaming Platform WaterBear

The statement continued, “Private family funeral. Memorial service later. Family flowers only please, but donations gratefully received in Celia‘s memory to Ebony Horse Club.”

Lady Vestey is one of six Godparents for Harry, chosen by his parents Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana. Vestey was a part of Queen Elizabeth’s inner circle.

RELATED: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Spend First American Thanksgiving In Their New Home

As Daily Mail reports, Lady Vestey attended Prince Harry’s baptism and later his confirmation in 2000.

From left to right; (back row) Byran Organ, Lady Sarah Chatto, Lady Vestey, Mrs Bartholomew and Gerald Ward, (front row) Prince Harry, Prince Charles and Prince William, during the confirmation of Prince Harry at Eton at the school chapel.Photo: Ken Goff/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images

She was also in attendance at Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2018 wedding at Windsor Castle. Prince Harry is said to have sent his condolences to the family after his Godmother’s passing.

Lady Vestey’s husband, Lord Samuel Vestey, served as Master of the Horse to the Royal Household from 1999 to 2018, before he was appointed as a permanent Lord-in-waiting to the Monarch in August 2019.