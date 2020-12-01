Keke Palmer Shares Emotional Post About Battle With Polycystic Ovary Syndrome And Acne

Keke Palmer is opening up about her battle with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and acne.

The “Hustlers” actress, 27, penned an emotional message to her Instagram page on Tuesday, getting real about PCOS and her struggles with acne.

Captioning a photo of her makeup-free face, Palmer wrote, “Hey you guys, for some of you this may be TMI, but for me, my platform has always been used for things much greater than me. Polycystic Ovarian syndrome has been attacking me from the inside out my entire life and I had no idea. My acne has been so bad that people in my field offered to pay for me to get it fixed.”

PCOS is a disorder involving infrequent, irregular or prolonged menstrual periods, and often excess male hormone (androgen) levels.

“I tried EVERYTHING. I did Accutane TWICE. People say drink water, have a better diet, but I did all that, I ate all the ‘right’ things, my blood tests were fine. But it took ME taking a personal look into my family that has a history of diabetes and obesity, to understand what was ACTUALLY happening with me,” she continued. “And unfortunately, doctors are people and if you don’t ‘look the part’ they may not think that’s your problem. They may not even suggest it if you ‘look healthy’ whatever that means! I came to a doctor in tears once and all they offered was a measles vaccine… Exactly.”

“I’m posting this to say that it’s okay and we can help ourselves. My skin has made me sad many nights but I do not give up on myself. I know this is not me and my body has been looking for help. I do not have a medical degree but I did the research and took what I learned to a doctor and that led them to a proper diagnosis. I’m not saying trust Web MD for everything but what I am saying is no one can help us like we can help ourselves,” Palmer added. “This especially makes me sad because my family struggled for years and no doctor could help them, they actually mislead them and just took their money. It’s only because of what my family sacrificed that allows me to even have the resources to share the information I’m sharing with you! Their fight out of poverty gave me a better life and I just want to share what I learn 🙏🏾.”

She concluded, “Pray for me on this journey and I will pray for you too. I’m not afraid to show myself to the world and you shouldn’t be either ❤️.”