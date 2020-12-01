Model Ellie Goldstein Continues To Break Barriers With History-Making Allure Cover

Ellie Goldstein has just broken another barrier for people with disabilities.

The 18-year-old model, who was born with Down syndrome, is gracing the new digital cover of Allure, part of the venerable fashion mag’s new series titled “The Beauty of Accessibility”, exploring inclusivity and representation for people with disabilities in the beauty industry and beyond.

Allure senior beauty editor Dianna Mazzone spoke with Goldstein for the new feature, with the British model discussing her history-making campaign for Gucci Beauty.

Vicki King for Allure

“When I saw [my picture] on Gucci Beauty’s Instagram, I thought, Wow! Who is this? Is this me, or what?! My friends and family saw it. It felt very special to me,” said Goldstein.

It was appearing in a school production of “Jack and the Beanstalk”, Goldstein explained, that made her realize she loved to be in the spotlight. “When I was doing the play, it hit me [that I wanted to keep doing this],” she said. “I love to be seen.”

Vicki King for Allure

Vicki King for Allure

Vicki King for Allure

She also spoke about the kind of energy she likes to bring to a photoshoot. “I never get upset or sad. I’m always happy and bright and bubbly… And a bit cheeky,” she said.

Looking to the future, Goldstein has set big goals for herself. “Ten years from now, I want to be all over the world,” she declared.

Fans can read more of the interview in the latest digital issue of Allure.