Elliot Page To Continue Role In Netflix’s ‘The Umbrella Academy’ After Coming Out As Trans

Elliot Page will continue to help head off the apocalypse in the next season of “The Umbrella Academy”.

Entertainment Tonight has confirmed the actor will continue to play Vanya Hargreeves on Netflix’s Vancouver-shot superhero series when “The Umbrella Academy” returns for its third season.

On Tuesday, Page came out as transgender in a statement shared on social media. “I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot,” wrote the Canadian actor. “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

Page’s name has been updated on the show’s IMDb page, and will also be updated on all titles in which the “Inception” star appears; the streaming service is reportedly in the midst of making those changes, which “should start to reflect throughout Tuesday.”

The official Netflix Twitter account retweeted Page’s announcement, adding, “So proud of our superhero! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT! Can’t wait to see you return in season 3!”