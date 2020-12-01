Drake Set To Release New Scented Candle That Smells Like… Drake

Millions of fans throughout the world love the music of Drake, and soon they’ll be able to enjoy a whole new aspect of the Toronto rapper: his scent.

According to InStyle, Champagne Papi’s fans will soon be entranced by the sweet smell of Drake when he releases a new scented candle that smells just like him.

The candle is being released through Drake’s new brand, Better World Fragrance House, which will unveil five new candles just in time for the holidays.

One of these, dubbed Carby Musk, is said to mimic Drake’s own personal fragrance, while the other four candles are Sweeter Tings, Williamsburg Sleepover, Good Thoughts and Muskoka.

Listed for sale on Revolve, Carby Musk is described as featuring “notes of Musk, Ambers, Cashmere, Suede, and Velvet. Actually smells like Drake — it’s the personal fragrance he wears, which inspired BWFH.”

Better World Fragrance House has just launched a new website and Instagram account.