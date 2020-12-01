Tina Turner Describes Relationship With Husband Erwin Bach As Her ‘One True Marriage’

For Turner, love has been a lot sweeter the second time around.

The iconic singer’s turbulent marriage to husband and musical partner Ike Turner was well documented, dramatized in the Oscar-nominated biopic “What’s Love Got to Do With It”.

Her subsequent marriage, to music executive Erwin Bach, has been far more fulfilling, something she writes about in her new book Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good.

“We grant each other freedom and space to be individuals at the same time we are a couple,” Turner wrote, via an excerpt published in People.

“Erwin, who is a force of nature in his own right, has never been the least bit intimidated by my career, my talents, or my fame. He shows me that true love doesn’t require the dimming of my light so that he can shine. On the contrary, we are the light of each other’s lives, and we want to shine as bright as we can, together,” she continued.

Turner met her future husband when he was dispatched by a record company to meet her at an airport in Germany.

“I instantly felt an emotional connection,” she wrote of that fateful first meeting. “Even then, I could have ignored what I felt — I could have listened to the ghost voices in my head telling me that I didn’t look good that day, or that I shouldn’t be thinking about romance because it never ends well. Instead, I listened to my heart. I left my comfort zone and made it a priority to get to know Erwin. That simple first meeting led to a long, beautiful relationship — and my one true marriage.”

Despite the fact that Turner, at 81, is nearly 20 years older than Bach, 64, she refuses to let age define her.

“I really do believe that age is just a number, and I have never let age stand in my way,” she added. “Not at 42, when people said that I was too old to be a rock star. And not now, in my eighties, when the book I dreamed of writing for decades is finally in your hands. I’ve passed 80, but I have not ‘arrived,’ because I still challenge myself to grow, to step out of my comfort zone, to improve my life, and to be of service to others.”

Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good is available now.