Ana de Armas, Anya Chalotra Top IMDb’s Lists Of Top Stars, Top Breakout Stars Of 2020

IMDb has unveiled its lists of 2020’s top 10 stars and top 10 breakout stars.

The picks were selected based on data derived from IMDb Pro’s weekly STARmeter chart from throughout the year.

The rankings were based on actual page views from the sites 200 million-plus monthly visitors.

According to IMDb’s data, actress Ana de Armas was deemed to be the year’s top overall star, while Anya Chalotra of “The Witcher” is the top breakout star.

IMDb announced both lists in Twitter countdowns.

Henry Cavill ranks #10 on IMDb’s Top 10 Stars of 2020 list. ✨ Congratulations to the @WitcherNetflix star! https://t.co/0o6ZDY1M9r pic.twitter.com/nRGtzMHMbR — IMDb (@IMDb) December 1, 2020

Millie Bobby Brown ranks #4 on IMDb’s Top 10 Stars of 2020 list. ✨ Congratulations to the @Stranger_Things and #EnolaHolmes star! https://t.co/wrkaUDLw9O pic.twitter.com/UAgnXdDdZ8 — IMDb (@IMDb) December 1, 2020

Anya Chalotra ranks #3 on IMDb’s Top 10 Stars of 2020 list. ✨ Congratulations to the @WitcherNetflix star! https://t.co/l6ad0OLDFb pic.twitter.com/C6LUDJ0Ops — IMDb (@IMDb) December 1, 2020

Julia Garner ranks #2 on IMDb’s Top 10 Stars of 2020 list. ✨ Congratulations to the #Ozark star! https://t.co/E7Yv6J7I8H pic.twitter.com/Q3JjqKWtmD — IMDb (@IMDb) December 1, 2020

In addition to the top 10 stars of 2020, there was also a countdown of the top 10 breakout stars of the year.

Victoria Pedretti is #5 on IMDb’s Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2020 list. 🎉 Congratulations to the @haunting star! https://t.co/ZMXtrzqk5B pic.twitter.com/w7jDKeSmyh — IMDb (@IMDb) December 1, 2020

Congratulations to @laurenlapkus ranking #4 on IMDb’s Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2020 list! ✨ https://t.co/5MgkCFiKSz pic.twitter.com/LoRKBbbGEb — IMDb (@IMDb) December 1, 2020