Ana de Armas, Anya Chalotra Top IMDb’s Lists Of Top Stars, Top Breakout Stars Of 2020

By Brent Furdyk.

IMDb has unveiled its lists of 2020’s top 10 stars and top 10 breakout stars.

The picks were selected based on data derived from IMDb Pro’s weekly STARmeter chart from throughout the year.

The rankings were based on actual page views from the sites 200 million-plus monthly visitors.

According to IMDb’s data, actress Ana de Armas was deemed to be the year’s top overall star, while Anya Chalotra of “The Witcher” is the top breakout star.

IMDb announced both lists in Twitter countdowns.

In addition to the top 10 stars of 2020, there was also a countdown of the top 10 breakout stars of the year.

