Ana de Armas, Anya Chalotra Top IMDb’s Lists Of Top Stars, Top Breakout Stars Of 2020

IMDb has unveiled its lists of 2020’s top 10 stars and top 10 breakout stars.
The picks were selected based on data derived from IMDb Pro’s weekly STARmeter chart from throughout the year.
The rankings were based on actual page views from the sites 200 million-plus monthly visitors.
According to IMDb’s data, actress Ana de Armas was deemed to be the year’s top overall star, while Anya Chalotra of “The Witcher” is the top breakout star.
Henry Cavill ranks #10 on IMDb’s Top 10 Stars of 2020 list. ✨ Congratulations to the @WitcherNetflix star! https://t.co/0o6ZDY1M9r pic.twitter.com/nRGtzMHMbR
— IMDb (@IMDb) December 1, 2020
.@lindacardellini ranks #9 on IMDb’s Top 10 Stars of 2020 list. ✨ Congratulations to the @deadtome star! https://t.co/z66pkaimMs pic.twitter.com/XdnMWrjKvE
— IMDb (@IMDb) December 1, 2020
.@anyataylorjoy ranks #8 on IMDb’s Top 10 Stars of 2020 list. ✨ Congratulations to #TheQueensGambit star! https://t.co/yNgDZeNnZr pic.twitter.com/wLwgR6gzvq
— IMDb (@IMDb) December 1, 2020
.@AidanRGallagher ranks #7 on IMDb’s Top 10 Stars of 2020 list. ✨ Congratulations to the @UmbrellaAcad star! https://t.co/zqJWeBgSYV pic.twitter.com/a8ShX7JUfG
— IMDb (@IMDb) December 1, 2020
.@MargotRobbie ranks #6 on IMDb’s Top 10 Stars of 2020 list. ✨ Congratulations to the @birdsofpreywb star! https://t.co/T8Ux5Ka9PJ pic.twitter.com/coEDhzZdaa
— IMDb (@IMDb) December 1, 2020
.@ErinMoriarty_ ranks #5 on IMDb’s Top 10 Stars of 2020 list. ✨ Congratulations to @TheBoysTV star! https://t.co/aq9VJ6zOZi pic.twitter.com/JTLTpvO6z2
— IMDb (@IMDb) December 1, 2020
Millie Bobby Brown ranks #4 on IMDb’s Top 10 Stars of 2020 list. ✨ Congratulations to the @Stranger_Things and #EnolaHolmes star! https://t.co/wrkaUDLw9O pic.twitter.com/UAgnXdDdZ8
— IMDb (@IMDb) December 1, 2020
Anya Chalotra ranks #3 on IMDb’s Top 10 Stars of 2020 list. ✨ Congratulations to the @WitcherNetflix star! https://t.co/l6ad0OLDFb pic.twitter.com/C6LUDJ0Ops
— IMDb (@IMDb) December 1, 2020
Julia Garner ranks #2 on IMDb’s Top 10 Stars of 2020 list. ✨ Congratulations to the #Ozark star! https://t.co/E7Yv6J7I8H pic.twitter.com/Q3JjqKWtmD
— IMDb (@IMDb) December 1, 2020
.@Ana_d_Armas ranks #1 on IMDb’s Top 10 Stars of 2020 list. ✨ Congratulations to the @KnivesOut and #NoTimeToDie star! https://t.co/nSTjugfcxl pic.twitter.com/SkfNQ02oJb
— IMDb (@IMDb) December 1, 2020
In addition to the top 10 stars of 2020, there was also a countdown of the top 10 breakout stars of the year.
.@dianasilvers13 ranks #10 on IMDb’s Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2020 list. Congratulations to the @realspaceforce star! 🎉 https://t.co/4QFf6itFdI pic.twitter.com/FEymeMD0VB
— IMDb (@IMDb) December 1, 2020
#FreyaAllan ranks #9 on IMDb’s Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2020 list. ✨ Congratulations to the @WitcherNetflix star! https://t.co/Nlx28v132o pic.twitter.com/vmUtnJGrkL
— IMDb (@IMDb) December 1, 2020
.@Golshifteh ranks #8 on IMDb’s Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2020 list. ✨ Congratulations to the #Extraction star! https://t.co/3pMDbZtR3l pic.twitter.com/QiiWGDOMRW
— IMDb (@IMDb) December 1, 2020
.@albabaptista_ ranks #7 on IMDb’s Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2020 list. 🎉 Congratulations to the #WarriorNun star! https://t.co/Pm6Zbmd6Y8 pic.twitter.com/1r7IR5EaBe
— IMDb (@IMDb) December 1, 2020
Congratulations to @LovecraftHBO star, @jurneesmollett ranking #6 on IMDb’s Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2020 list! ✨ https://t.co/tv728fKBEJ pic.twitter.com/QKFMxauxyl
— IMDb (@IMDb) December 1, 2020
Victoria Pedretti is #5 on IMDb’s Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2020 list. 🎉 Congratulations to the @haunting star! https://t.co/ZMXtrzqk5B pic.twitter.com/w7jDKeSmyh
— IMDb (@IMDb) December 1, 2020
Congratulations to @laurenlapkus ranking #4 on IMDb’s Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2020 list! ✨ https://t.co/5MgkCFiKSz pic.twitter.com/LoRKBbbGEb
— IMDb (@IMDb) December 1, 2020
.@MariaBakalova96 ranks #3 on IMDb’s Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2020 list. ✨ Congratulations to the #Borat star! https://t.co/zNHIO2oFIA pic.twitter.com/yisMm7CIm7
— IMDb (@IMDb) December 1, 2020
Congratulations to @UmbrellaAcad star, @AidanRGallagher ranking #2 on IMDb’s Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2020 list! 🎉 https://t.co/gh89WSvBc5 pic.twitter.com/lF7rZ49M9P
— IMDb (@IMDb) December 1, 2020
Congratulations to @WitcherNetflix star, Anya Chalotra ranking #1 on IMDb’s Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2020 list! ✨ https://t.co/3edeUzrSPW pic.twitter.com/oYYrrEluVC
— IMDb (@IMDb) December 1, 2020