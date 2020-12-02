Melissa McCarthy Says ‘Bridesmaids’ Cast Bonded Over A ‘Matrix’-Themed Stripper Routine

There’s nothing like some Keanu Reeves to bring ladies together.

On Tuesday night, Melissa McCarthy and husband Ben Falcone appeared on “Watch What Happens Live”, and the “Bridesmaids” star recalled how she and the cast of the hit comedy bonded at a “Matrix”-themed strip show.

“It was the guys in suits, and they were just running in place on stage,” McCarthy recalled. “And then the guy playing Neo, he had a long leather duster on—lots of dusters.”

RELATED: Melissa McCarthy And Husband Ben Falcone To Star In Netflix Sitcom ‘God’s Favorite Idiot’

The actress also remembered co-star Rose Byrne had some trouble getting into the spirit of things at the club.

“I do remember Rose Byrne, just with her hands up with someone dancing in front of her, and she just was saying, ‘Please don’t ruin my blouse with all that body oil,'” McCarthy said.

Later in the interview, McCarthy was asked about the upcoming live-action remake of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”, in which she is set to play the evil Ursula.

She said that the production hopes to get back up and running in January in the U.K. and added, “I have such an affection for Ursula.”

She compared her take on the character to a “vaudevillian nightclub act.”

RELATED: Melissa McCarthy And Jimmy Fallon Try Following The Lyrics To Barenaked Ladies’ ‘One Week’ In Hilarious Sing-Off

McCarthy also talked about getting to sing with Barbra Streisand on her Encores album.

“Everything about it was nerve-racking,” she said, talking about the advice she got from Streisand on hitting her notes.