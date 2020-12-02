Luke Evans Insists He’s Never Hidden His Sexuality: ‘I’ve Never Been Ashamed’

Luke Evans insists he’s never hidden his sexuality despite online speculation.

The actor, who has been named Attitude‘s Man of the Year, says that despite him being out publicly for his entire career, that didn’t stop rumours spreading that he was pushing himself back in the closet.

Telling the magazine he just wanted to keep certain things private, Evans says: “It was the last thing I had, because everything else I’ve given to the world. My career was public, I was photographed, and all that stuff. My personal life just became the last thing that I had.

“Also, what was strange was that when people did find out that I was gay, there was a lot of articles and stuff written saying that I was hiding it, and I wasn’t.”

“I just wanted to get online and I wanted to pick up the phone and say, ‘Do you realize I left home at 16 because I was gay?’” Evans shares. “I went into the world as a kid, because I had to. I am proud and happy, and I’ve lived a very big life that I’m super happy with. And I’ve never been ashamed. And now all of a sudden I was being treated in this way and it was a scary moment because I was, like, ‘Oh God, this is horrible. This is not true. None of this is true.’”

The “Beauty and the Beast” star goes on, “I just try and be authentic, because this is who I am. I am this person. I’m not creating another image so that I can portray one to you.”

Evans, who moved out of his hometown to the Welsh capital Cardiff when he was just 16, also explains how he was first aware that he wasn’t like other boys from as young as nine years old.

“I just knew that I was different. Well, I knew I was different in so many ways because I was brought up as a Jehovah’s Witness. I was from a very happy, loving, calm and non-aggressive family,” he tells the mag.

“So, I was just different from most people in my town and most people in my school. It all scared me too much, really. So I got through school, I struggled through and kept going.”

He says because his parents were religious his sexuality “was difficult for them to understand.”

However, Evans says “it took time, respect, patience and understanding and acceptance of each other,” which “doesn’t come overnight.”

“It was a scary thing.”