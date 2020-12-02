Jimmy Fallon Blows Keanu Reeves & Alex Winters’ Minds With Vintage ‘Bill And Ted’ Cereal

That cereal might be a little stale.

On Tuesday night, Jimmy Fallon welcomed Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter onto “The Tonight Show” virtually to talk about all things “Bill and Ted”.

The “Face the Music” stars recalled bonding over their love of motorcycles before they were even cast in “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure”.

“We became friends over the arduous audition circuit,” Winter said.

Talking about the legacy of the movie franchise, Fallon said, “It was pop culture at its best,” before revealing a box of old “Bill and Ted” cereal.

“Please don’t eat that, please, we care about you,” Winter told him, to which Fallon said, “It’s vintage, yeah, I will not eat this.”

Later in the interview, Reeves revealed that he actually learned to play the bagpipes, the theremin, and more for “Bill and Ted Face the Music”.

“Being the actors and thespians we are, we really wanted to do that,” Reeves joked. “I can play one note on all of these instruments.”