Tyrese Gibson Confirms His Feud With Dwayne Johnson Is Finally Over

Tyrese Gibson and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s feud, which began around 2017, is finally over.

Gibson made an appearance on “Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz”, where he spoke about his fellow “Fast and Furious” star.

“Me and ‘The Rock’ peaced up, by the way. We talked for, like, four hours about three weeks ago. It was great.”

The Rock and Tyrese Gibson. Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Gibson added of the franchise, “What’s interesting about the ‘Fast & Furious’ is: It’s not about any of us individually. We’re like the UN at this point. Everyone gets to go to the theatre and say, ‘He and she looks like me.’

“I just could not make it about me,” he added of a potential spinoff for his character Roman. “That’s been really strange.”

Gibson previously slammed Johnson publicly for making the “Fast & Furious” spinoff “Hobbs & Shaw”, blaming him for being the reason the franchise’s ninth film had a delayed release date and taking personal shots at him.

Gibson then took a swipe at the Rock again last year after the spinoff, starring Johnson and Jason Statham, took in $60.8 million domestically and $120 million internationally upon release. Despite being No. 1 on its opening weekend, it was the action franchise’s lowest opening since 2006’s “The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift”.

Gibson accused Johnson of “breaking up the family” at the time in a since-deleted post.