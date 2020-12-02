George Clooney Named One Of 2020’s ‘People Of The Year’

George Clooney believes in the American spirit.

On Wednesday, People revealed that the “Midnight Sky” actor is one of its 2020 People of the Year, along with Regina King, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and Selena Gomez.

In the issue, Clooney talks about his longtime political advocacy and activism work.

“I grew up in a generation where all the people that mattered to us were being murdered, from Martin Luther King to Bobby and Jack Kennedy to Malcolm X and Medgar Evers, and all these things that counted were going on, with women’s rights, civil rights, the anti-Vietnam [war protests],” he says.

“You had to be involved. My mother and father were involved, and we were [taught] it is your civic duty… I remember my father saying, ‘Don’t come back and look me in the eye unless you stand up to [bullies and racists].’ I’m glad to have been raised that way.”

The 59-year-old agreed that “2020 has sort of exhausted everyone,” but he is hopeful for the future.