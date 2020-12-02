Kelly Clarkson Is ‘A Fool In Love’ With This Tina Turner Cover

Kelly Clarkson brings a little soul to “Kellyoke” with a cover of Tina Turner’s “A Fool In Love”.

Clarkson and her band had hips swinging on Wednesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” with their ode to the iconic Turner. The latest “Kellyoke” offering was a nod to Turner’s trailblazing success from the word Go.

“A Fool In Love” was the debut single by R&B duo Ike and Tina Turner in 1960. It was a national hit that charted on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot R&B Sides chart.

Clarkson has covered countless songs since “The Kelly Clarkson Show” premiered, including the Killers’ “Mr. Brightside”, Coldplay’s “The Scientist”, and Shania Twain’s “No One Needs To Know”.