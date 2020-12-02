Ryan Gallagher Exits ‘The Voice’ After Reportedly Breaking Show’s COVID-19 Protocols

Ryan Gallagher was reportedly removed from “The Voice” after breaking the show’s COVID-19 protocols.

The contestant didn’t appear on Monday’s show, with People since revealing he “can no longer participate out of an abundance of caution.”

Host Carson Daly explained during the latest episode that the opera singer had to “exit the competition” but failed to explain why.

Gallagher referenced his absence on his Instagram Story but only to assure people his family were OK.

He’d previously told the coaches that his mother had been hospitalized with the virus.

“Thank you everybody for your concern for my family. However, everybody’s fine. That’s not the cause of what happened tonight on ‘The Voice’,” he said. “I didn’t drop out of the show. Details are still to come. I’ll keep you posted.”

The singer later shared a black and white photo of himself, writing, “2020 you are an interesting one.”

It seems Gallagher’s exit took him by surprise, as he asked fans which suit to wear on the show earlier in the day:

Gallagher, who was on Kelly Clarkson’s team, went up against Team Blake’s Taryn Papa, Team Legend’s Julia Cooper, and Team Gwen’s Larriah Jackson for a spot in the top 17 on the November 24 episode.

He previously earned Clarkson’s “save” on the show despite losing out to Team Kelly’s Marisa Corvo as the pair belted out a stunning version of Celine Dion’s “I Surrender”.

ET Canada has contacted a rep for “The Voice” for comment.