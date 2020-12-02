Lil Nas X Reveals His First Celebrity Crush And More ‘Burning Questions’ On ‘Ellen’

Ellen DeGeneres has got Lil Nas X in the hot seat.

On Wednesday, the “Old Town Road” and “Holiday” rapper joins “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, and in one segment, he answers a rapid-fire set of “Burning Questions”.

Questions include his plans once there’s a COVID vaccine (Throw a party), his favourite skincare product (“Anything Fenty Skin, go Rihanna!”), and what he did the first time he got drunk (danced around in his family basement).

Lil Nas is also asked who was his first celebrity crush, which he answers under his breath, “Usher.”

Also on the show, Lil Nas sits down for an interview with DeGeneres dressed in a full metallic Santa costume to get in the Christmas spirit.

“You’re giving a whole new idea for Santa,” the host comments.

“I had to,” the rapper responds, adding of his colour contacts, “They look kind of cool and scary at the same time.

Lil Nas also helps DeGeneres spread some cheer on Day 6 of the show’s 12 Days of Giveaways, giving sunglasses, massages, suitcases, and more to a group of high school educators working hard during the pandemic.