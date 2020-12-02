Carrie Underwood Reveals How Her Family Is Spending A Festive Pandemic

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher are making the most of the holidays in spite of the ongoing global pandemic.

Underwood, 37, and her husband Fisher, 40, are unsure if they will reunite with extended family for the holidays.

“This has been such a challenging year for so many people in so many ways and I’m just grateful that our family is healthy and happy,” Underwood told “Good Morning America” on Wednesday.

“It’s certainly more special when you have kids and get to experience everything through their eyes,” she continued. “Our family is in Oklahoma and Canada, but like everyone, we aren’t sure what this year will bring in terms of being able to travel… But at least the four of us will be together and that’s what matters most.”

Fortunately, the happy couple have a few traditions with their two sons, five-year-old Isaiah and one-year-old Jacob.

“We always go to church, that’s an important part of our lives year-round and I feel it’s especially important to remember the reason we celebrate the holidays in the first place,” she said. “We love decorating the house as a family — the boys have their own tree they get to put anything they want on it.”

Underwood will star in an upcoming holiday feature, “Cracker Barrel Sounds of the Season”. The country superstar will perform songs from her first Christmas album, My Gift.