Harry Styles Mocks Candace Owens’ ‘Bring Back Manly Men’ ‘Vogue’ Comments, Talks Challenging Traditional Gender Boundaries Through Fashion

By Becca Longmire.

Credit: Parker Woods/Variety

Harry Styles discusses his love of fashion, quarantine, Black Lives Matter, and more in a new interview with Variety.

Styles, who is the publication’s 2020 Hitmaker of the Year, says of challenging traditional gender boundaries through fashion: “To not wear [something] because it’s females’ clothing, you shut off a whole world of great clothes. And I think what’s exciting about right now is you can wear what you like. It doesn’t have to be X or Y. Those lines are becoming more and more blurred.”

The musician recently hit headlines after right-wing commentator Candace Owens slammed him for wearing a dress and feminine garments for his Vogue cover shoot.

Styles appeared to mock Owens’ “bring back manly men” remarks as he shared a snap from the Variety shoot of himself eating a banana alongside that same caption.

Styles talks about his self-reflection during COVID quarantine, telling the mag: “It’s been a pause that I don’t know if I would have otherwise taken. I think it’s been pretty good for me to have a kind of stop, to look and think about what it actually means to be an artist, what it means to do what we do and why we do it. I lean into moments like this — moments of uncertainty.”

He then discusses his decision to speak out publicly following the killing of George Floyd: “Talking about race can be really uncomfortable for everyone. I had a realization that my own comfort in the conversation has nothing to do with the problem — like, that’s not enough of a reason to not have a conversation.

“Looking back, I don’t think I’ve been outspoken enough in the past. Using that feeling has pushed me forward to being open and ready to learn. How can I ensure from my side that in 20 years, the right things are still being done and the right people are getting the right opportunities? That it’s not a passing thing?”

Styles recently nabbed a string of 2021 Grammy nominations for his 2019 album Fine Line, telling Variety: “It’s always nice to know that people like what you’re doing, but ultimately — and especially working in a subjective field — I don’t put too much weight on that stuff. I think it’s important when making any kind of art to remove the ego from it.”

Citing the painter Matisse, he adds: “It’s about the work that you do when you’re not expecting any applause.”

