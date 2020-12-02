Pat Patterson, Legendary Canadian WWE Wrestler, Dies At 79

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Pat Patterson. Photo: Fathom Events/courtesy Everett Collection
Pat Patterson. Photo: Fathom Events/courtesy Everett Collection

The wrestling world is mourning the death of WWE legend Pat Patterson.

Patterson, who was born in Ville-Marie, Montreal, passed away in a Miami hospital on Wednesday after a battle with cancer. The news was first reported by TSN’s Tony Marinaro and subsequently confirmed by WWE.

RELATED: WWE’s Sonya Deville Nearly Kidnapped, Suspect Arrested

Patterson was a tour de force both in the wrestling ring and behind the scenes. An openly gay wrestler who came out in the early 1970s, Patterson is the inaugural winner of the prestigious WWF (now WWE) Intercontinental championship. His 1981 wrestling match with Sgt. Slaughter in Madison Square Garden was voted as Match of the Year by Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

As Patterson’s in-ring career wound down in 1984, he became one of WWE chairman Vince McMahon’s right-hand men. Patterson is the creator of the ultra-popular Royal Rumble match, which now marks the beginning of “WrestleMania season” every January. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996 and is the oldest titleholder in WWE history.

RELATED: WWE Star Kamala Dead At 70

The wrestling community flocked to social media to pay tribute to Patterson. John Cena, Mick Foley, the Iron Shiek, WWE, and many more mourned online.

Click to View Gallery

Stars We’ve Lost In 2020
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP