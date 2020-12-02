Dolly Parton Jokes About 54-Year Marriage To Carl Thomas Dean: I’m Sick Of Him And I’m Sure He’s Sick Of Me’

At 74 years old, Dolly Parton has only three weaknesses.

This week, the country music legend appeared on “Table Manners” with pop star Jessie Ware and talked about her marriage to Carl Thomas Dean.

RELATED: Dolly Parton, Patti LaBelle & Barbra Streisand Celebrated As America’s Most Beloved Divas

“My husband and I have been together for 57 years and married for 54, and I’m sick of him and I’m sure he’s sick of me,” she joked.

Parton was also asked about her love of food and admitted, “My weaknesses have always been men, sex, and food and not necessarily in that order.”

RELATED: Barack Obama Admits He Should Have Given Dolly Parton The Presidential Medal Of Freedom

The “Jolene” singer also talked about performing at the Glastonbury Festival in 2014, drawing bigger crowds than headliners Metallica and Arcade Fire.