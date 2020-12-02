Jamie Dornan Admits He Can’t Wear Hoodies After Starring In ‘The Fall’

Just like all of us, Ryan Seacrest spent his quarantine scrolling Netflix finding binge-worthy shows before landing on the Jamie Dornan and Gillian Anderson-led drama, “The Fall”.

While the series wrapped in 2016, during Dornan’s appearance on “Live With Kelly And Ryan” on Wednesday the show was all the hosts Seacrest and Kelly Ripa could talk about.

RELATED: Jamie Dornan Looks Back At ‘Fifty Shades’ Backlash & ‘Freaky’ Fan Mail

“It was tense,” Seacrest gushed to the actor, who starred as serial killer Paul Spector in the series. “The character was so creepy, Jamie, that – I have that vest and I can’t wear that vest now.”

“Dude, anytime I wear a hoodie now someone will comment, ‘You look like Paul Spector,’” Dornan replied, laughing. “And I’m like, ‘Okay, can’t do that anymore.’”

Seacrest added, “It’s so creepy!”

RELATED: Jamie Dornan Celebrates His Daughter’s Birthday With A ‘Party For One’

Dornan also gushed about family life at home with wife Amelia Warner and their three daughters, Dulcie, 7, Elva, 4, and Alberta, 1.

According to the “Fifty Shades Of Grey” star, “They like to play dress up… they like to dress me up.”

Watch more from Dornan’s appearance below: