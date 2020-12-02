Jessica Simpson Discusses Her Struggle With Dyslexia As She Celebrates Memoir Milestone

Jessica Simpson is celebrating her memoir Open Book being named one of the best audiobooks of the year.

The star opened up about her struggle with dyslexia as she thanked Apple Books and fans for their support with the release.

Simpson’s caption included, “@Applebooks thank you for recognizing and respecting my story. Turning my fears into wisdom has been a soulful journey to say the least. I appreciate the power of this praise with all of my heart.

“Fact: I’m dyslexic and this was the first time I have ever read out loud without hesitation. I did it for the listener,” adding she did it for her family and herself.

Simpson’s book was released in February.

The singer got candid about a range of subjects in the memoir, including past relationships, her sobriety, and being sexually abused as a child by the daughter of a family friend, taking place when she was aged 6 to 12.

She’s since revealed she confronted the abuser during an appearance on Katherine Schwarzenegger’s “Gift of Forgiveness” podcast in July.

“I went to her and I just said, ‘I know you know what was going on and I know that you were being abused,’ ‘cause she was being abused by an older guy,” Simpson shared.

“And basically, and he was always there at the house as well — he never touched me, but he would abuse her and then she would come to me and do the stuff to me — and so in so many ways I felt bad for her and I was allowing the abuse to happen.”