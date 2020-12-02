Julianna Margulies To Star In ‘The Morning Show’ Season 2

Julianna Margulies is joining the cast of “The Morning Show” for its second season.

The Golden Globe, Emmy and SAG Award winner is set to star in season two of the Apple TV+ show, which is executive produced by and stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

The likes of Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell and Karen Pittman will also be returning for the upcoming season.

Margulies most recently appeared in the popular Showtime series “Billions”, as well as starring in the first season of the Nat Geo Canada TV series “The Hot Zone”. Her first literary project, “Sunshine Girl”, will debut on May 4, 2021.

“The Morning Show” explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up, otherwise known as breakfast TV.

A synopsis continues, “Told through the lens of two complicated women working to navigate the minefield of high-octane jobs while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives, ‘The Morning Show’ is an unapologetically candid drama that looks at the power dynamics between women and men, and women and women, in the workplace.”

Season one was nominated for many awards, with Crudup also nabbing a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

The series was honoured with a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for Jennifer Aniston, and a Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Crudup, as well.