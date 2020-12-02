Beyonce, Mariah & More Send Celebratory Greetings After Britney Spears Debuts Epic Birthday Track ‘Swimming In The Stars’

Britney Spears is celebrating her 39th birthday (Dec. 2) with an epic surprise.

Ahead of the release of the upcoming deluxe edition of her 2016 album, Glory, Spears dropped a catchy new single, “Swimming In The Stars”.

The new limited-edition deluxe vinyl of Glory comes after her fans put the hit album back in the Top 10 on iTunes.

Not only did Spears drop “Swimming In The Stars” to celebrate turning 39, but the icon and her boyfriend Sam Asghari got cozy on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to my Lioness 🥳 🎂 🎉,” Asghari captioned an adorable video of the couple. “We will celebrate until the end of the year ❤️ Let the cake eating began…”

Spears received a sweet shoutout from Mariah Carey, who commented on the post.

Meanwhile, Beyonce, Lionel Richie and more stars also took to social media to share celebratory birthday greetings.

Happy Birthday to the Princess Of Pop @BritneySpears …

I’m thinking about bringing this look back! pic.twitter.com/wdprC0qfSF — Mario Lopez (@mariolopezviva) December 2, 2020

Wishing the happiest of birthdays to @britneyspears!https://t.co/5i1TQM7zTy pic.twitter.com/Qe5sJCVlzB — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) December 2, 2020

The Glory deluxe edition is available on Dec. 11.