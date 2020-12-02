Cardi B, Jason Derulo And Megan Thee Stallion Among TikTok’s Top 10 Songs Of 2020

Cardi B, Jason Derulo and Megan Thee Stallion had TikTok in a frenzy over their hit songs this year.

TikTok released a variety of Top 10 and Top 5 lists highlighting 2020’s most popular content and creators on the short-form video platform. Globally, “Savage Love” (Laxed – Siren Beat) by Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo reigned supreme on the Top Songs list.

“Savage Love” (Laxed – Siren Beat) by Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo “Savage (remix)” by Megan Thee Stallion “OUT WEST” by Travis Scott (feat. Young Thug) “WAP” by Cardi B (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) “Say So” by Doja Cat “Tap In” by Saweetie “The Box” by Roddy Ricch “Rags2Riches” by Rod Wave (feat. ATR Son Son) “Supalonely” by BENEE (feat. Gus Dapperton) “What You Know Bout Love” by Pop Smoke

A variety of Canadian creators were also celebrated for their successes on platform in 2020.

Vibe Check: TikTok videos Canadians loved in 2020

This year saw an astounding number of videos go viral, entertaining millions and forever changing the lives of the creators who made them. As the year comes to a close, TikTok is celebrating the trends, creators, songs and cultural moments that have had everyone talking over the past 365 days.

@davidbeck05 – Who know water balloons could be so satisfying

@Megmartel – Four generations in one TikTok

@big.bidou – This cleaning hack broke the internet

@dobyandblue – Corgis: So short. So adorable.

@hermes_and_madi – Good morning from this chihuahua

Breakout Stars: The rising Canadian stars of 2020

Creators are the heart of TikTok, making the platform unlike any other through their creativity, commitment, and constant drive to make content that inspires so many. TikTok has become a launch pad for many creators to build their livelihoods by creating content authentic to themselves and driven by their passions. 2020 has been a tumultuous year, but for some TikTok creators, it was their time to shine.

Learn Something: Most impactful Canadian creators

The year 2020 was full of major cultural shifts both on and off of TikTok and we are so proud of the work our community has done to raise each other up. This year, Canadian creators used TikTok as a platform to educate, spread awareness for social causes, advocate for marginalized and underrepresented communities and to celebrate the many cultures that make the TikTok community so special. We can all use a little joy in our lives, so check out how these creators are using their platform to be a force for good. You might learn something!

@tiamiscihk – Indigenous education

@kissyduerre – Need to know: transgender education

@daveanddheana – Self-defense moves

@marklharrison – Earth is truly round

@nilered – Science rules!

@marcolivier_slam – Black or white? Aren’t we all human?

Great Outdoors: Showcasing Canada’s natural beauty

While many Canadians have spent the better part of 2020 at home, we can still travel our beautiful country from the comfort of our homes with TikTok. From majestic waterfalls on a sunny day to freshly falling snow on mountain tops, these Canadian creators are reminding us about the beauty of our home and native land.

Home and DIY: Canadians getting creative at home and in the studio

From the kitchen to an artist’s studio, Canadians were forced to get creative from the comfort of their homes in 2020 and WOW, did they deliver. Whether breaking the internet with a new favourite breakfast or turning a blank canvas into a thumb-stopping piece of art, these Canadian content creators inspired us to try something new.