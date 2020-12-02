Katy Perry Performs ‘Only Love’ At The UNICEF Changemaker 2020 Event

Katy Perry performed one of her new tracks at the UNICEF Changemaker 2020 event.

Introduced by fiancé Orlando Bloom, the songstress, 36, hit the stage at the annual event to sing her new single, “Only Love”.

Perry wowed in a pink Monsoori gown, from the design house’s spring/summer 2021 collection, for her performance.

The Changemaker event is held every year on Giving Tuesday (the Tuesday after American Thanksgiving). According to UNICEF’s site, the virtual event “raised over $4,600,000 and counting in support of UNICEF’s lifesaving work.”

The website reads, “With your support, UNICEF will be able to continue to take on the biggest, seemingly impossible challenges facing children. Thousands of UNICEF workers are on the ground, every single day, making sure children in the most dangerous and difficult circumstances are protected, nourished, educated, and granted their basic human rights. And we won’t stop until we reach every child.”

Perry’s tune, “Only Love”, was the perfect choice for UNICEF as she sings, “If I had one day left to live/And if the stars went out on me, the truth is/Yeah, there’s so much I’d say and do/If I had nothing to lose, nah, nothing to lose.”

She continues, “Oh, I’d call my mother and tell her I’m sorry/I never call her back/I’d pour my heart and soul out into a letter/And send it to my dad/Like, oh my God, the time I’ve wasted/Lost in my head/Let me leave this world with the hate behind me/And take the love instead… Give me/Only love, only love.”

Perry and Bloom have had a long relationship with UNICEF, even having the humanitarian children’s organization share the news of the arrival of their daughter, Daisy Bloom in August.

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” the couple wrote at the time. “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.”

Daisy is the first child for Perry. Bloom shares son Flynn, 9, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.