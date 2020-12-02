Margo Price Covers Joni Mitchell’s ‘River’

By Corey Atad.

Margo Price is Blue for the holidays.

On Wednesday the country star debuted a new cover of the classic Joni Mitchell song “River”.

Price originally performed the song during a benefit for Planned Parenthood earlier in the fall.

Set to the motif from “Jingle Bells”, Price sings the lyrics, “I wish I had a river so long/I would teach my feet to fly,” with her voice drifting skyward as she reaches the last part of that line.

While not a Christmas song in the traditional sense, “River”, which was featured on Michell’s acclaimed album Blue, is set at the beginning of the Christmas season.

