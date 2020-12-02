Margot Robbie In Talks To Replace Emma Stone In Damien Chazelle’s Drama ‘Babylon’

Margot Robbie is in early talks to replace Emma Stone in the upcoming drama, “Babylon”, from Damien Chazelle.

According to Deadline, Stone won’t be reuniting with her “La La Land” director due to scheduling conflicts. So instead, Paramount Pictures and Chazelle are in early talks to nab Robbie for the role.

If the “Birds Of Prey” actress were to sign on, she would reunite with her “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” co-star, Brad Pitt.

The period drama is set in late 1920s Hollywood and is said to take place during the movie industry’s transition from silent films to talkies.

The Hollywood Reporter reports Robbie will portray real-life actress Clara Bow, a sex symbol and box office star who was Hollywood’s first “It” girl. Pitt’s character will be fictional, but reportedly based on the career of John Gilbert.

It was originally expected for wide release in January 2022, but the coronavirus pandemic could delay rollout.

“Babylon” will be produced by Olivia Hamilton, Matt Plouffe, Marc Platt and Tobey Maguire, who is also rumoured to star.

Before “Babylon”, Robbie is set to star in the untitled David O. Russell film alongside Christian Bale and John David Washington.