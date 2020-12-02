Cardi B Lands Billboard Woman Of The Year Cover: ‘This Has Been A Bad Year’

Cardi B is taking the good with bad – that goes for the pandemic, social media and more. She lands the cover of Billboard‘s Woman of the Year issue.

Speaking with the publication, the “WAP” singer touches on a ton of topics including what has been a turbulent 2020.

“I’m not gonna front — this has been a bad year due to work,” she says. “You can’t do shows and you gotta wait on deals. But I’m really happy because I have spent so much time with my family. I feel like I haven’t laughed like I have in 2020. My daughter is so funny, and I’m with her every single day. That’s what brings me happiness.”

“There was a point where I felt so much pressure to put out music that I couldn’t really focus much,” she adds. “It’s like when you get home at the end of the day and you’re like, ‘Oh, s**t. I got homework to do.’ It felt like I had incomplete homework. When I put out “WAP,” it was a big relief. I’m not gonna front, I’ve been really happy. I gained weight — that’s how happy I am.”

Cardi, 28, also touches on her relationship with social media in the extensive interview with Billboard.

“I’m always gonna love social media because I came up from social media,” Cardi explains. “If it wasn’t for me showing my personality on social media, I wouldn’t be where I’m at. I would probably be a stripper owning a laundromat because that’s what I wanted to do when I was a stripper. If I didn’t voice my feelings, I would probably be one crazy bitch on drugs.”

“I don’t do drugs; I smoke a little cigarette here and there, drink a little wine and Hennessy in the club, but those drugs I don’t do,” she says. “But social media is becoming a very toxic place nowadays. There’s a lot of race-baiting. People will say the nastiest things just so they can have a top comment. The comments weren’t like this back in 2013.”

The pitfalls of social media are something Cardi is very conscious of as she raises her daughter Kulture, 2, whom she shares with rapper Offset.

“I’m a little scared that she gets to read nasty comments, but I don’t know how I’m gonna be able to control it. I heard about a celebrity who gives their kid life coaching on how to love themselves and not let people break them. Hopefully, I can do the same thing,” she shares. “My kid is really sassy — I can tell she’s gonna be a personality.”I always want her to know that she’s beautiful.”

“She knows what type of person I am, and when she gets older, clearly she’s gonna hear me expressing myself because we live in the same damn house. I just want her to know: I might be a little crazy, but I have a good heart and I love her,” Cardi adds. “I want her to be confident always. Don’t let one comment break you and make you feel like you’re not that girl. You that girl.”

Finally, the Grammy winner and eight-time nominee elaborates on her struggles with being a role model.

“Definitely. Let’s say something is ugly, right? Everybody in the comments is saying it’s ugly, but you’re saying it’s pretty,” she says. “If you have the unpopular comment, then you’re in the wrong. So you gotta be careful with what comes out of your mouth. You can’t even call people ugly nowadays! I’m not saying I want to call people ugly — you just can’t even be yourself anymore.”

Adding, “I want to show people that you can do positive things, but you can also be yourself. I’m a very sexual person. I love sex, and I like to rap about it.”