John Mulaney Was Investigated By The U.S. Secret Service After His ‘SNL’ Monologue

John Mulaney got into some hot water with the government recently.

In October, the comedian returned to host Global’s “Saturday Night Live” and sparked controversy saying of the then-upcoming U.S. presidential election, “nothing much will change in the United States.”

RELATED: Host John Mulaney Meets The New-And-Improved Pete Davidson In ‘SNL’ Promo

Appearing Tuesday night on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, Mulaney revealed that his monologue got him into even more trouble than most people realized.

“I should have said ‘I very much want one to win over the other and there will be improvements if one wins.’ I deserve the backlash. I just forgot to do it,” Mulaney told Kimmel of the joke. “I forgot to make the joke good.” Just in case there was any confusion, Mulaney made it very clear to his critics that yes, he’s a Democrat who very much supported Biden: “I like people and I’m generally happy and not deeply angry, so I’m a Democrat.”

RELATED: Jake Gyllenhaal Joins John Mulaney For Surprise Cameo In Wild ‘Saturday Night Live’ Musical Sketch

But it was another joke, in which he referenced Julius Caesar being stabbed to death by senators, that caught the eye of the United States Secret Service.

“That would be an interesting thing if we brought that back now!” Mulaney said on “SNL”, cheekily referring to Donald Trump.

That prompted the Secret Service to launch an investigation into him, the comedian told Kimmel.

“I guess they opened a file on me because of the joke, and I have to say: Am I stoked there’s a file open on me? Absolutely. Did I enjoy it in the moment? Not so much,” he said, adding that the Secret Service did clear him of any wrongdoing.

“Saturday Night Live” airs live coast-to-coast on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Global.