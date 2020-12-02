Carly Rae Jepsen Drops Music Video For ‘It’s Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries’

Carly Rae Jepsen is feeling festive, but she might have a good cry first.

Jepsen premiered the music video for “It’s Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries” on Wednesday. The amusing song pokes fun at political bickering at dinner and feeding fish to her vegan.

RELATED: JoJo Siwa Drops Festive Music Video For ‘Where Are You Christmas?’

“I love the old-fashioned movies and the family traditions and the excitement of gifting presents and decorating the tree,” Jepsen says in a statement published by Rolling Stone. “My list is endless. But each year the pressure to have the perfect Christmas always ends in tears. I call it Christmas versus expectation.”

Jepsen, 35, loves the holidays but says she is very aware that expectations almost always fall short of reality.

RELATED: Pentatonix Releases Festive New Music Video For ‘Thank You’

“Christmas holiday is my favourite time of year. I love it,” the Canadian songstress shares. “But so often emotions run high and expectation versus reality is something I’d like to shed some light on and hopefully some laughs, too, in the process.”

“So if you are lucky enough to get to be with the ones that matter most to you this year — embrace it!” she concludes. “And if things go south just remember, ‘the secret is to sing a little song to survive… that it’s not Christmas till somebody cries!’”