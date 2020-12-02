Miley Cyrus Dishes To Howard Stern About Liam Hemsworth Split: ‘Too Much Conflict’

Miley Cyrus is the latest celebrity to pay a virtual visit to Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show, and she had a lot to say in a sprawling and candid interview on Wednesday.

Cyrus, 28, opened up about her divorce from Liam Hemsworth, her struggles with sobriety during the pandemic and even looked back on her “Hannah Montana” days.

As E! News reports, Cyrus also discussed her sexy, bloody video for “Prisoner”, her new collab with Dua Lipa. “I did not get to have sex with her unfortunately,” she quipped of the singer, admitting she’s uncertain whether or not she’d actually want to.

“Okay, I kind of want to f**k her, like, five per cent,” she joked, adding, “The more and more I’m thinking about it, I kind of do.”

She also discussed maintaining her sobriety, admitting “the hardest times have been in this pandemic. I am always truthful. And a lot of people, their sobriety broke during this time. I was one of them. Luckily, I haven’t gone back to using any drugs, but I was drinking during the pandemic.”

She also got candid discussing her her divorce from “Hunger Games” star Liam Hemsworth, admitting “there was too much conflict” within the relationship.

“When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone,” she said. “I don’t get off on drama or fighting.”

Looking back at her days on the Disney Channel, she recalled how some “Hannah Montana” fans found it tough to move on.

“Some of my audience was so attached to a character, which wasn’t me,” she explained.

“So, then that does a lot of psychological stuff, where it’s like, ‘Am I valuable as myself?’ Okay, the whole show’s premise was that when I had my normal hair and looked like myself, no one gave a s**t about me. And then when I got all dolled up and put a wig on, all of a sudden, you know, I’m being chased by people chasing my tour bus. So, that’s a lot to put on a kid — to go, ‘When you’re yourself, no one gives a f**k.’ But then when they go and kind of groom you to look like something else, something that you’re not, and you’re really young, and it’s a lot of makeup and, you know, wigs and all this stuff, it does something psychologically.”

She did pick up one valuable skill from the experience. “I know how to lay down a wig like nobody else’s business. That I learned,” she joked. “But besides that, that was a little disinteresting to me psychologically.”