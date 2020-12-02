Kaley Cuoco Laughs Off Rumours She Has A Beef With Margot Robbie: ‘I Love Her’

Kaley Cuoco has the best response to the fake feud rumours about her and Margot Robbie.

During a tell-all interview with her “8 Simple Rules” co-star David Spade for Interview magazine, the actress spoke out on the ridiculous headlines she has read about herself and the “Birds Of Prey” star.

According to Cuoco, after she took on the role of Harley Quinn in the animated series, “Harley Quinn”, many pit the stars against each other. Robbie is gearing up to reprise her iconic role for a third time in the upcoming “The Suicide Squad” flick.

“When Harley became kind of a big deal and then when ‘Birds of Prey’ came out, there were all these stories that me and Margot Robbie were feuding,” Cuoco recalled.

“Oh, really?” Spade asked.

“But I’ve never even met her. I love her. There was an article that came out that said we would not show up together at Comic-Con,” she explained. “We refused to be on the same stage together. Neither of us was even at Comic-Con, OK?”

Cuoco later added that Robbie is “so cute.”