‘The Bachelorette’ Suitor Ben Smith Opens Up About His Bad Timing: ‘That Is A Theme In My Life’

Ben Smith admits his perfectionism gets in his way.

Smith, a suitor on “The Bachelorette”, caught up with “Bachelor Happy Hour” to dish on his perceived “bad timing” on the show, and his immediate attraction to Tayshia Adams.

“I think that is a theme in my life as a whole. I try to do everything to make everything perfect and it comes back to bite me in the a** more often than not,” he said. “We’ve seen from the show, I try to do a special thing and it doesn’t pan out but I think there is more opportunity for me to open up and make my presence known.”

“Unlike the first experience with Clare [Crawley], there was an immediate physical attraction with Tayshia and I,” Ben continued. “I felt it, I know she felt it. It was something important for me to pursue. I’m not going to come on this show, this experience, and not give it everything I have.”

Ben, an army veteran out of California, also opened up about his anxieties.

“I get overwhelmed and stressed really easily. I could be speaking in a room in front of 10,000 people and I’m fine,” he shared. “I could be deployed in a war and be totally fine. My phone, if it has more than five notifications, I can’t handle it. I can’t read the stuff. I can’t do it. It’s a weird thing for me. I’m so overwhelmed by it.”

Ben also opened up about his decade-long battle with bulimia in a new interview with “Good Morning America”, something he first shared with Tayshia on “The Bachelorette”.

“I remember specifically the first instance was around [age] 20. I’d overeat to the point where I’m sick,” he revealed. “I’d think, ‘Well, shoot. I should just throw up. I should purge.’ And weirdly enough, the joy of the control of purging was so much greater than the control of eating.”