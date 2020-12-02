Jennifer Lopez Reveals Sunscreen Is Her Beauty Secret, Admits She Says ‘No, Thank You’ To Botox

Jennifer Lopez is spilling her beauty secrets.

In a profile for Elle magazine to celebrate her new skincare line JLo Beauty, the singer/actress, 51, reveals she’s never gotten Botox, “I’m not that person.”

“I haven’t ever had Botox to this day,” Lopez said during her Zoom call with the mag. “I’m not that person. I don’t have anything against people doing that; it’s just not my thing. I’m more about a natural approach to skincare… but I want [my products] to work. I want the hyaluronic acid in there. I want the things that are going to help, because I don’t want to have to go to the needles at some point. I’m not saying one day I won’t, but I haven’t yet.”

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Drops Sexy New Single ‘In The Morning’

And according to the star, she’s always been against the procedure.

“I was in my 20s and I was dating this guy. He went to one dermatologist and I went to another dermatologist. Basically, my dermatologist gave me a great cleanser and some sunscreen and said, ‘If you do this from now on, your skin is healthy, you’re young right now, it’s going to be great.’ And he’s like, ‘But the sunscreen is the thing,'” she recalled. “And then I went to this other doctor with the boyfriend, and again, I was 20-something years old, and I haven’t ever had Botox to this day. And she said, ‘Did you know you have a little line right here? We should start Botox.’ I mean, I had to be 23 years old, right? And I was like, ‘I’m going to pass.’ I didn’t like needles anyway, but the boyfriend’s like, ‘Yeah, you should start it. I do that.’ I was like, ‘no, thank you.’ And I just wonder what would’ve happened to me if I would’ve started Botox at 23, what I would look like right now. My face would be a totally different face today.”

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Posts Naked Cover For New Single ‘In The Morning’

But the one thing Lopez swears by is olive oil… and an SPF: “It’s a secret I’ve used over the years because it really does work.”

JLo Beauty launches Jan 1.