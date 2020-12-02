‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke Comes Out As Gay, Will Stay Married To Sean Burke

Braunwyn Windham-Burke of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” made a huge announcement on Wednesday during a video interview with GLAAD.

“I like women. I’m gay,” she declared. “I’m a member of the LGBTQ+ community. It has taken me 42 years to say that but I am so proud of where I am right now. I’m so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice.”

This revelation comes as something of a surprise given that she and husband Sean Burke have been married for 20 years and share seven children.

“I’m just now starting to feel like I’m becoming the woman I’m supposed to be,” she continued. “I’ve always known it, but it took me, personally, 42 years to be comfortable in my own skin to say that.”

According to Windham-Burke, she really found herself confronting her own sexuality when she and fellow Orange County housewife Tamra Judge had a steamy makeout sesssion, during a night of clubbing. “I f**king find you hot. And I like you,” she told Judge at the time.

“I had a scene with Tamra that everyone kind of talked about,” said Windham-Burke of that incident.

“When we were getting ready for the reunion I was talking to a producer that I trust a lot, his name was James, and he said, ‘How do you feel about this? Was it a drunken mistake or is this a part of who you are?’ And I said, ‘This is who I am.'”

According to Windham-Burke, it was at the “RHOC” reunion that she began “baby-stepping into, ‘This is who I am. I like women.’ I was testing the waters with my friends, my cast, my family.”

In fact, she revealed that there’s a special someone in her life right now. “I met someone that I was interested in pursuing a relationship with,” she said. “It became something that I didn’t want to hide anymore and I didn’t want to keep secret anymore.”

As for her marriage, she insisted she has no intention of leaving her husband, although she revealed there was a period of separation while they worked on “redefining” their marriage.

“I love Sean. I love him dearly, he is my person, he is my family,” she said. “But I’m not attracted to men and I never have been.”

As for the longer term, she admitted, “We are in unchartered territories. Sean and I are still married, I plan on staying married. We are not sleeping in the same bedroom right now, but we are in the same house. We are raising our kids together, he’s my best friend. He knows the girl I’m dating,” she added.

“It’s only as weird as you make it,” she said of how she came out to her kids, who weren’t “shocked at all” by the news.

“I don’t know how we are making it all work right now,” she said of her complicated family life, “but we are.”