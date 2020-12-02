Shawn Mendes Teases Next Single ‘Call My Friends’ Off Upcoming Album ‘Wonder’

Ahead of Wonder‘s release, Shawn Mendes is sharing another single from the upcoming album.

In a sweet behind-the-scenes video shared to Twitter on Wednesday, the Canadian-born musician, 22, revealed his latest single will be “Call My Friends”.

“We wrote ‘Call My Friends’ awhile ago in Malibu,” Mendes explained of the track, adding, “I think that ‘Call My Friends’ is one of the most exciting songs on the album because it has energy in it – it was one of the first songs that we wrote.”

“I had just come off of a massive world tour,” he added. “And I was thinking about what types of songs are going to feel huge live and this song has this insane bass line. It also has these lyrics that felt very relevant to that feeling of being away from all my friends and family at home.”

“Call My Friends”, which drops Thursday, is the third single off Wonder, following the title track and his collab with Justin Bieber, “Monster”.

Wonder will be released Friday, Dec. 4.