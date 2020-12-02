Drew Barrymore And Ex Tom Green Are Competing In A ‘Mean Game’ Of Online Scrabble After Reconnecting On Her Talk Show

Drew Barrymore welcomed a special guest to her daytime talk show, “someone who holds a very special place in my life and we actually hadn’t spoken in almost 20 years and then we regrouped and came back into each other’s lives,” she said, introducing Canadian comedian Tom Green.

Green and Barrymore were married for just over a year in the early 2000s, and hadn’t spoken in more than 15 years when she invited him on her show earlier this fall.

While he appeared in the studio for that previous appearance, this time, Barrymore revealed, “he comes to us live from his van in the desert…”

RELATED: Drew Barrymore Reunites With Ex-Husband Tom Green For First Time In 15 Years

According to Green, he’s currently in New Mexico while driving across the U.S., “doing a lot of filming and my podcast and I’m having fun, but like you said it’s been fun reconnecting with you and you’re pretty good at Scrabble.”

Barrymore filled in the blanks: “Oh, so we’re playing a mean game of Scrabble. It’s actually my turn but my letters suck so badly. Look at this board, I, A, I, A, A, V, I. I’m determined not to swap them out. Our last game was really good I didn’t take a screenshot of that board, but it’s so much fun to play Scrabble GO with you.”

Green offered his ex-wife praise for her new talk show venture.

“You’re hilarious on the show by the way, I’ve told you this, again I’m in the desert but then I’ll come into cell service and I’ll see on your Instagram, these hilarious things you’re doing,” he said.

RELATED: Tom Green Is Finally An American Citizen After Moving To The U.S. From Canada 20 Years Ago

“Which to me, I just think it’s what daytime television needs, it needs a little more wackiness. I said on the Joe Rogan show, ‘I think you are being really wacky,’ right. I like wackiness, you know I’m a bit of a wacky guy myself, like the different screams, I’ve had a lot of laughs watching your clips on social media while I’m out here in the van. So congratulations, I’m proud of you, I’m so happy for you.”

Replied Barrymore: “If you think it’s funny I’m happy because you are a pioneer of funny in a genre that did not exist before you.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays on Global at 3 p.m. ET/PT.