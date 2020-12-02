‘RHOBH’ Stars Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley And Kathy Hilton Test Positive For COVID-19

Last week, People reported that production on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” had been temporarily suspended “due to COVID concerns” after a member of the crew reportedly tested positive.

Six days later, reports are emerging that three of the show’s cast members have been infected with the novel coronavirus.

According to TMZ, “sources with direct knowledge” claim that Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley and Kathy Hilton (the latter recently announced as joining the show in a “friend” capacity) have all tested positive for COVID-19. E! News is also reporting the three have tested positive, citing “a source close to production” of the series who confirmed the report.

“We’re told they are all recovering at home and none of the women had serious symptoms,” TMZ reports.

“RHOBH” resumed production in October, with strict safety protocols in place including temperature checks and regular testing.

TMZ‘s sources, however, indicate that the three didn’t catch the virus on the set, but while spending personal time together; Hilton and Richards are sisters, and Kemsley “was along for the ride.”