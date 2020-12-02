Jim Parsons Reveals He Auditioned For ‘The Office’

Jim Parsons became one of television’s most beloved and highest-paid stars thanks to playing Sheldon Cooper on “The Big Bang Theory”.

If things had gone another way, however, he may have become known for starring in another hit sitcom.

On Wednesday, Parsons participated in a Zoom press conference to promote an upcoming project when he divulged that he once auditioned for “The Office” when NBC first decided to mount a U.S. version of Ricky Gervais’ Brit hit.

“This was years ago, obviously,” Parsons said of his audition, admitting that at the time he didn’t really see the point in doing a remake.

“I was like ‘how stupid, it’s about an office. If America wanted their own office show, they would have already made it by now,” Parsons said, without revealing which role he was up for. “So I’m not good at telling what’s going to stay or not.”

As for that project Parsons was promoting, it’s a new Fox sitcom titled “Call Me Kat”. This time out, he’s strictly behind the camera as an executive producer, with his “Big Bang Theory” spouse Mayim Bialik starring.

Loosely based on Miranda Hart’s British comedy “Miranda”, “Call Me Kat” follows Bialik’s character as she takes the money her parents set aside for her eventual wedding and instead opens a cat cafe. Along with Bialik, the cast includes Cheyenne Jackson, Swoosie Kurtz, Kyla Pratt, Leslie Jordan and Julian Gant.

