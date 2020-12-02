David Boreanz Reveals Whether He’d Reprise The Role Of Angel In A ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Reboot

A new season of “SEAL Team” kicks off this week, and star David Boreanaz was promoting the show in an interview with Variety‘s “The Big Ticket with Marc Malkin” podcast.

During the conversation, Boreanaz was asked about a recent tweet from former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams about his earlier role as vampire Angel on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”.

To be fair, Angel was the right boyfriend for Buffy coming into her power. Spike was the right man to be with as she became the power. — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 9, 2020

Boreanaz was asked whether he’d debate Abrams over whether his character or Spike (played by James Marsters) was the better boyfriend for Sarah Michelle Gellar.

“Of course,” he replied with a laugh. “It would be over in one second. The first love is your true love. Your true love is your first love. And that’s all I have to say. It’s over. Just drop the mic and walk off.”

RELATED: David Boreanaz And Alyson Hannigan Weigh In On Whom Buffy Should Have Dated

He was then asked if he wanted to play Angel again, and his response was definitive.

“No. I’m all for people redoing it or whatever, but I’m too old,” he said. “It’s not like we’re the cast of ‘Friends’ reuniting. We’re not hanging out in the coffee shop on a couch. But, you know, with all that technology, they made Robert De Niro look really young [in ‘The Irishman’].”

Fans can see more of Boreanaz in the new season of “SEAL Team”, which kicked off on Wednesday, Dec. 2. New episodes air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Global.