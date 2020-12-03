Kardashian-Jenners Prank Justin And Hailey Bieber, Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott & More With Hilarious FaceTime Call

The Kardashian-Jenners love a good prank.

Khloe Kardashian shared a funny clip on Instagram Wednesday, in which she, Kim, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie, and momager Kris Jenner called up some of their famous pals as part of the TikTok frozen FaceTime call trend.

When the celebs answered the group remained super quiet and didn’t move, staring at the camera, and the reactions they got were priceless.

Their list of people to call included Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott, Miami restaurateur David Grutman, Yung Taco, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Dave Chappelle, Luka Sabbat, Addison Rae, and Stassie Karanikolaou.

“Hey guys… what is happening?” Justin Bieber laughed as he answered the FaceTime call.

What’s going on?” Travis Scott asked. “Why?!”

See some of the reaction to the video below.

Kylie did the FaceTime staring prank to travis and his reaction has me dead 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Bo7KZw7JLN — flame🪐 (@dailytrvis) December 3, 2020

kylie being close enough with dave chappelle to causally facetime him is throwing me for a loop https://t.co/sxOfgHSup1 — Jade Baker (@jade_briana) December 3, 2020

Why am I literally lol'ing at that kardashian FaceTime tiktok lol — Dani (@__ellacupcake) December 3, 2020

Ok that Kardashian FaceTime TikTok is good. — H A L E S (@haleytweetweet) December 3, 2020

Okay, but the Kardashian-Jenners doing the TikTok trend where you randomly FaceTime someone and then sit silently in a group when they answer is pretty funny (come for the Justin Bieber cameo, stay for the Dave Chappell cameo) pic.twitter.com/fHgE9qfuQu — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) December 3, 2020

It’s thought the famous family could be in Finland, as Kourtney shared a series of “winter wonderland” photos with her kids this week.