The Pop Star Behind The Seahorse Gets Unmasked On ‘The Masked Singer’

The singer behind the seahorse has been revealed.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Masked Singer”, the Seahorse was voted out of the competition before being unmasked, revealing the pop star beneath the elaborate costume.

Before being sent home, the Seahorse took off her mask, revealing she was Tori Kelly all along.

With singers vying to make it into the semifinals, the Seahorse faced off against the Crocodile, singing “That’s What I Like” but it wasn’t enough to secure her a position.

Finally, Kelly had to take her mask off, proving judges Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke’s suspicions about her identity.

“I thought it’d just be fun to come out here and show a whole other side of myself, be a little more sassy, show some choreo,” Kelly said.

THANK YOU MASKED SINGER FOR SUCH AN INCREDIBLE EXPERIENCE!!!! i’m gonna miss being the seahorse but let’s be honest… she’s a part of me now🌊🐴 HEEHEE✨!!!! pic.twitter.com/P7oISMAUwc — tori kelly (@torikelly) December 3, 2020

The 27-year-old singer added, “I’m just excited for what this means for the rest of my career, too. It’s all good things.”

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly following the episode, Kelly said, “I mean, it’s hard to say disappointed because it’s just such a fun experience as a whole. And I think there is a little part of me too, right when they said I was going home, I was like, ‘Oh, okay, cool.’ I get to show people that it’s me. It’s such a unique show.”

Asked about Thicke and Scherzinger correctly guessing her identity, she added, “Ironically, the two musicians ended up finally guessing me and I’ve actually met both of them before. So they were kind of like, “I can’t believe I didn’t realize it was you!” I’ve literally sang with both of them before. So that felt kind of good, though, because that was my goal, to really throw them off and try to make them think of other people. So I feel like I accomplished that with the panelists.”

Fans, meanwhile, were shocked to see Kelly and her Seahorse character go.

They really eliminated Tori Kelly (the seahorse) to give Leann Rimes (the sun) the win with zero competition, huh? I’d like a refund 🤧#TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/dQVq89DZ3T — lex (@whatisalexroman) December 3, 2020

tori kelly, i’m so sorry… if people at home could’ve voted you would have WON #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/eqxfS5M45V — carls (@carls0501) December 3, 2020