Jimmy Fallon Parodies Billie Eilish’s Viral ‘Same Interview, The Fourth Year’ Video

2020 has been a bit different from other years.

On Wednesday night’s “The Tonight Show”, host Jimmy Fallon debuted a new parody inspired by Billie Eilish’s “Same Interview, The Fourth Year” video for Vanity Fair.

In her version, the “Bad Guy” singer is asked the same series of questions one year apart, and was updated earlier this week with her fourth round of questions, in 2020.

Fallon took the idea, introducing his peppy self at the start of each interview for the years 2017, 2018 and 2019 in which his answers are light and happy. Once he gets to 2020, however, he appears haggard and the tone of his answers change as well.

Asked what his go-to lunch is early in the interview, Fallon repeats, “Ham sandwich, and that ain’t gonna change, not any time soon.”

But in 2020 he says simply, “Whatever’s in the fridge. Whatever. I mean, food is just fuel that gets you through each day.”

His best friend changes from his wife to a vacuum cleaner with googly eyes on it, and his 2020 highlight involves sorting through Skittles on his birthday.