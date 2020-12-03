Diane Keaton Flirts With Audience Members As She Sips Wine During Hilarious ‘Ellen’ Interview

Diane Keaton is her funny self as she joins Ellen DeGeneres for Day 7 of her coveted 12 Days of Giveaways Thursday.

The fashion icon, 74, is greeted by the host with her usual chilled wine, with her flirting with audience members as DeGeneres points out people usually sit there and have a drink with their pets while appearing on the show virtually.

As DeGeneres mentions one male audience member, Keaton says: “Wait, there’s a man? Where’s the man? I’m interested in the man! And he’s got a dog.”

She adds of the men in the studio, “Stand up, man! Here’s some men! I’ve been holed up at the house alone, I could use a man or two,” as DeGeneres tells her: “No, you’re not going to get frisky now,” urging her to drink her wine.

Keaton also talks about donating her clothes to Goodwill, her new dog Reggie, and the only meal she knows how to cook.

The host points out how crazy it would be to get Keaton’s clothing at the charity shop, to which the actress replies: “It is maybe a little crazy!

“There was a certain point where I didn’t need all the clothes that I had, so I thought the best thing for me to do would be to give it to the Goodwill.”

See more in the clip above.